Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 17,792 Shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering Inc. (NASDAQ:ALTR – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 354,018 shares of the software’s stock after selling 17,792 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Altair Engineering were worth $15,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Altair Engineering by 750.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 553 shares of the software’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Altair Engineering during the second quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altair Engineering by 15.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,140 shares of the software’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Altair Engineering by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,875 shares of the software’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Altair Engineering by 6.6% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,885 shares of the software’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.66% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALTR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. TheStreet upgraded Altair Engineering from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Altair Engineering from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.33.

ALTR opened at $65.73 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -113.33, a PEG ratio of 78.25 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.87. Altair Engineering Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.17 and a twelve month high of $66.97.

In other news, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Raoul Maitra sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.53, for a total transaction of $161,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,368,165.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Jrs Investments Llc sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.45, for a total value of $726,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 162,376 shares of company stock worth $8,599,415. Corporate insiders own 22.65% of the company’s stock.

Altair Engineering, Inc engages in the provision of software and cloud solutions for product design & development, high performance cloud computing, and data intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Software and Client Engineering Services. The Software segment includes a portfolio of software products, as well as solvers and optimization technology products, modelling and visualization tools.

