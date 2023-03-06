Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 19,122 Shares of Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its stake in Brightcove Inc. (NASDAQ:BCOV – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,416,779 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 19,122 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned approximately 5.74% of Brightcove worth $15,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BCOV. Delphia USA Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the third quarter worth $64,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Brightcove in the first quarter valued at about $81,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brightcove during the first quarter valued at about $89,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Brightcove in the second quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Brightcove by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,811 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the last quarter. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BCOV opened at $5.13 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.07. Brightcove Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.87 and a twelve month high of $8.13.

BCOV has been the subject of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price target on shares of Brightcove in a research report on Friday, February 24th. StockNews.com downgraded Brightcove from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th.

In other Brightcove news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.18 per share, for a total transaction of $77,700.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,669,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,366,746.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have acquired a total of 138,186 shares of company stock worth $722,706 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Brightcove, Inc engages in the provision of video cloud solutions. The firm enables its customers to publish and distribute video to Internet-connected devices. Its products include Video Cloud and Marketing Suite, Enterprise Suite, Brightcove Campaign, Player, Live, Dynamic Server-Side Ad Insertion (SSAI), OTT Experiences, and Zencoder.

