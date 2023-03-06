Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 19,237 Shares of Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its holdings in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 300,877 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,237 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.40% of Azenta worth $12,896,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AZTA. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at $300,687,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $232,008,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,422,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $160,068,000. Finally, State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta during the 2nd quarter valued at $141,290,000. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Azenta alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AZTA. TheStreet raised Azenta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Stephens cut Azenta from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $65.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Azenta from $77.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Azenta from $78.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $66.80.

Azenta Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $44.73 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.97. Azenta, Inc. has a twelve month low of $37.61 and a twelve month high of $89.20. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.58.

Azenta (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.07. Azenta had a return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 349.08%. The firm had revenue of $178.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Azenta, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Azenta Profile

(Get Rating)

Azenta, Inc is a provider of life sciences sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market. It operates through the Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services segments. The Life Sciences Products segment is involved in automated cold storage solutions for biological and chemical compound samples.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Azenta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azenta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.