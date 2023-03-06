Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 2,098 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its position in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,220 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,098 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $16,175,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials in the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MLM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Friday, February 10th. Atlantic Securities cut Martin Marietta Materials from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $375.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $395.00 in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $404.50.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of MLM opened at $365.62 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $284.99 and a 1 year high of $406.85. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $345.81.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 14.07% and a return on equity of 11.03%. Martin Marietta Materials’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 14.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is presently 19.02%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MLM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.