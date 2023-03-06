Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 396,938 Shares of iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT)

Federated Hermes Inc. lowered its position in iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating) by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,828,640 shares of the company’s stock after selling 396,938 shares during the quarter. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in iHeartMedia were worth $13,404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in iHeartMedia by 58.8% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares in the last quarter. Watershed Asset Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $65,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the second quarter worth $74,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in iHeartMedia during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in iHeartMedia by 19.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHRT opened at $5.29 on Monday. iHeartMedia, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.38 and a 12 month high of $20.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Barrington Research lowered iHeartMedia from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered iHeartMedia from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $10.00 to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on iHeartMedia from $22.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, iHeartMedia presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.86.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Multiplatform Group, Digital Audio Group, and Audio & Media Services Group. The Multiplatform Group segment offers broadcast radio stations, sponsorship, and live and virtual events; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,400 radio station affiliates.

