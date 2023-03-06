Federated Hermes Inc. Trims Stock Position in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Federated Hermes Inc. trimmed its stake in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 682,599 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,317 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc.’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $16,711,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DXC. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in DXC Technology by 264.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its stake in DXC Technology by 30.0% in the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 1,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 28.6% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. 89.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DXC Technology Stock Performance

DXC opened at $28.89 on Monday. DXC Technology has a 1-year low of $22.65 and a 1-year high of $36.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.57 billion. DXC Technology had a return on equity of 15.44% and a net margin of 4.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on DXC Technology from $48.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DXC Technology from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DXC Technology from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP William L. Deckelman, Jr. sold 33,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.05, for a total value of $968,265.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 157,128 shares in the company, valued at $4,564,568.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About DXC Technology

(Get Rating)

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerate the digital transformations that are tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

See Also

