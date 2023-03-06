Financial Advocates Investment Management Acquires 994 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management increased its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 13.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,306 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Comcast were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $31,000. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 33.3% during the third quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Comcast

In other Comcast news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,977,877 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.27, for a total value of $6,467,657.79. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,902,123 shares in the company, valued at approximately $94,509,942.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,527,791 shares of company stock worth $19,025,007. Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Stock Up 0.8 %

CMCSA opened at $37.23 on Monday. Comcast Co. has a twelve month low of $28.39 and a twelve month high of $48.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.18. The company has a market cap of $156.96 billion, a PE ratio of 31.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 18.40%. Comcast’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 4th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.12%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Comcast has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.29.

Comcast Profile

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

