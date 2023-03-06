Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 199 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,233 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in American Express were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its stake in American Express by 14.8% during the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,620,130 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $218,571,000 after acquiring an additional 209,333 shares in the last quarter. Bison Wealth LLC raised its stake in American Express by 2.4% during the third quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 20,305 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $2,739,000 after acquiring an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in American Express by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,553,661 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $6,010,732,000 after acquiring an additional 665,857 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the third quarter worth about $954,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in American Express by 19.8% during the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 707,370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $95,431,000 after acquiring an additional 116,833 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.30% of the company’s stock.

American Express Price Performance

American Express stock opened at $179.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.20, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.20. American Express has a 52-week low of $130.65 and a 52-week high of $194.35. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62.

American Express Announces Dividend

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 27th. The payment services company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $14.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.25 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 14.16%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.18 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that American Express will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. American Express’s payout ratio is 21.14%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Denise Pickett sold 28,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.78, for a total transaction of $5,186,216.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,270,054.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Douglas E. Buckminster sold 16,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $2,522,277.42. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 99,024 shares in the company, valued at $15,272,471.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on AXP. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on American Express from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Stephens downgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Argus upped their price objective on American Express from $180.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on American Express from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on American Express in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.44.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: U.S Consumer Services (USCS), Commercial Services (CS), International Card Services (ICS), Global Merchant and Network Services (GMNS), and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

