Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys 910 Shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Welltower were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Welltower by 97.4% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 298 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 200.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Welltower by 985.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 608 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. 95.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower Price Performance

WELL opened at $75.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $72.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $36.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 235.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 1.05. Welltower Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.50 and a 12-month high of $99.43.

Welltower Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 762.52%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho cut their target price on Welltower from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Raymond James raised Welltower from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Evercore ISI lowered Welltower from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Welltower from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Welltower to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.56.

Welltower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Welltower, Inc engages in the provision of health care infrastructure and investment of seniors housing operators, post-acute providers, and health systems. It operates through the following segments: Seniors Housing Operating, Triple-net, and Outpatient Medical. The Seniors Housing Operating segment includes the seniors housing communities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.