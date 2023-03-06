Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 13,058 Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:LDP – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 13,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,376,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,232,000 after purchasing an additional 122,098 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 299,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after purchasing an additional 9,061 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,574,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 141,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Finally, Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greatmark Investment Partners Inc. now owns 106,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,950 shares during the period.

Get Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund alerts:

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Trading Up 0.3 %

NYSE:LDP opened at $19.97 on Monday. Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.72 and a 52-week high of $23.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $20.22 and its 200 day moving average is $19.54.

Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

(Get Rating)

Cohen & Steers Ltd. Duration Preferred & Income Fund, Inc is a diversified and closed-end management investment company, which invests in the preferred and other securities issued by the U.S. and non-U.S. companies. Its objective is to provide high current income and capital appreciation. The company was founded on May 5, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Limited Duration Preferred and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.