Financial Advocates Investment Management Buys Shares of 6,951 JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new stake in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JQUA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 6,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at about $121,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 2,419.0% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 3,943 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 12.3% during the first quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF by 25.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF during the second quarter worth about $283,000.

JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

Shares of JQUA opened at $40.54 on Monday. JPMorgan US Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $34.47 and a 1 year high of $43.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.12 and a 200-day moving average of $38.93.

