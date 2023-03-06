Financial Advocates Investment Management Cuts Holdings in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its stake in Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,504 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Agricole S A grew its position in Plug Power by 628.1% in the third quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 7,936 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,846 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 17.7% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 164,540 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,457,000 after buying an additional 24,775 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 1.5% during the third quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 230,976 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $4,853,000 after buying an additional 3,470 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 124.2% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 841 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Plug Power by 55.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,515,488 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,112,000 after buying an additional 539,692 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PLUG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Plug Power from $48.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Plug Power from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Plug Power from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Plug Power from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.86.

Plug Power Stock Performance

About Plug Power

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG opened at $13.84 on Monday. Plug Power Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.49 and a 52 week high of $32.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.20 and a quick ratio of 4.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day moving average of $18.13.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

