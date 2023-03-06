Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,872 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF were worth $250,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 9.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 330,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,378,000 after purchasing an additional 28,255 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 12.2% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 108,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 11,758 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 144.4% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 166,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,210,000 after acquiring an additional 98,106 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 137.5% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 60,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,524,000 after acquiring an additional 34,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF during the third quarter worth about $6,353,000.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

SPIP opened at $26.10 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a twelve month low of $25.28 and a twelve month high of $31.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.14.

