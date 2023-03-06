Financial Advocates Investment Management Grows Position in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,081 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Intrua Financial LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 15,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its position in ONEOK by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 13,412 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup began coverage on ONEOK in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on ONEOK in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $72.00.

ONEOK Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of OKE opened at $67.85 on Monday. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.50 and a 52-week high of $75.07. The company has a market capitalization of $30.34 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $63.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $5.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. ONEOK had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 7.69%. The company’s revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.74 EPS for the current year.

ONEOK Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.955 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This is a boost from ONEOK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.63%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.74%.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

