Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $218,000 Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management trimmed its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 739 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 746 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $218,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 9.3% in the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,664 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,423,000 after buying an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the third quarter worth $919,000. Bowman & Co S.C. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the third quarter. Bowman & Co S.C. now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 89.3% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 683,949 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $208,844,000 after buying an additional 322,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carlson Capital L P lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.8% in the third quarter. Carlson Capital L P now owns 22,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. 87.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Saugata Saha sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.47, for a total value of $277,102.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,337 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,921.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sally Moore sold 3,499 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $367.30, for a total value of $1,285,182.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,957 shares in the company, valued at $1,820,706.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,749 shares of company stock worth $4,266,185. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Stock Up 1.8 %

SPGI stock opened at $346.07 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $111.43 billion, a PE ratio of 32.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $356.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $343.76. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $279.32 and a 52 week high of $423.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The business services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.07. S&P Global had a return on equity of 9.84% and a net margin of 29.05%. The firm had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. S&P Global’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $393.00 to $401.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $388.00 to $403.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $398.00 to $402.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $393.56.

About S&P Global

(Get Rating)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions. The Market Intelligence segment provides multi-asset-class data and analytics integrated with purpose-built workflow solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.