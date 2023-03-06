Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $220,000 in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in Chart Industries, Inc. (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Chart Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Chart Industries by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,078 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Chart Industries by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Chart Industries by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cowen reduced their target price on Chart Industries to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $250.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James raised Chart Industries from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $160.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Chart Industries from $249.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Chart Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.60.

Shares of GTLS opened at $142.93 on Monday. Chart Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.68 and a 52 week high of $242.59. The company has a quick ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 250.76 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $128.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $158.77.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 7.84% and a net margin of 1.40%. The firm had revenue of $441.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $490.88 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chart Industries, Inc. will post 6.03 EPS for the current year.

Chart Industries, Inc engages in the manufacturing of engineered equipment for the industrial gas, energy, and biomedical industries. It operates through the following business segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products and Repair, Service & Leasing, and Corporate. The Cryo Tank Solutions segment supplies bulk, microbulk, and mobile equipment used in the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases.

