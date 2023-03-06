Financial Advocates Investment Management Invests $284,000 in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 9,852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,399,678 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $446,232,000 after acquiring an additional 106,080 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,642,162 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $696,324,000 after acquiring an additional 241,134 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,420,327 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $282,655,000 after acquiring an additional 802,095 shares during the last quarter. Carlyle Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,405,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,519,891 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $227,984,000 after acquiring an additional 36,586 shares during the last quarter. 86.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $96.53 on Monday. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.77 and a 1-year high of $163.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $97.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $89.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The company has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67 and a beta of 1.56.

MKS Instruments ( NASDAQ:MKSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $994.01 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 9.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. MKS Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 15.20%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on MKSI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on MKS Instruments from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Benchmark raised MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Cowen lifted their target price on MKS Instruments from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, StockNews.com raised MKS Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

