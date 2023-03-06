Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New $286,000 Investment in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $25,894,000. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after acquiring an additional 691,577 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 14.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,274,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,566,000 after acquiring an additional 404,251 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 108.2% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 753,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,858,000 after acquiring an additional 391,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Schneider National by 21.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,448,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,947,000 after acquiring an additional 258,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Schneider National news, EVP Robert M. Reich, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.64, for a total value of $177,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 93,645 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,775,637.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shaleen Devgun sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total transaction of $270,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 124,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,361,419. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 32.97% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Schneider National Stock Up 1.5 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SNDR. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Schneider National from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group raised shares of Schneider National from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $28.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Schneider National from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schneider National presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.42.

Shares of NYSE:SNDR opened at $29.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. Schneider National, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.26 and a 52 week high of $30.93. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.34.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Schneider National had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 17.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Schneider National, Inc. will post 2.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Schneider National Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This is an increase from Schneider National’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Schneider National’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.45%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

