Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 3,816 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $278,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 103.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 689 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ArcBest in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 88.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ARCB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen raised their price target on ArcBest from $124.00 to $127.00 in a report on Monday, February 6th. Citigroup raised their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on ArcBest from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of ArcBest in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com cut ArcBest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $117.38.

ArcBest Price Performance

ARCB opened at $103.92 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.32. ArcBest Co. has a 1 year low of $65.15 and a 1 year high of $104.06. The firm has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.91 and a beta of 1.58.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The transportation company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.64 by ($0.19). ArcBest had a return on equity of 32.17% and a net margin of 5.60%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.79 earnings per share. ArcBest’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

ArcBest Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 14th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.46%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.12%.

About ArcBest

(Get Rating)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

Featured Stories

