Financial Advocates Investment Management Makes New Investment in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 6,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Roblox in the second quarter worth about $35,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in Roblox in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in Roblox by 125.4% in the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC raised its holdings in Roblox by 9,280.0% in the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,392 shares during the last quarter. 72.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on RBLX shares. Benchmark upgraded shares of Roblox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Roblox from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Roblox in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.42.

Shares of RBLX opened at $41.37 on Monday. Roblox Co. has a 52-week low of $21.65 and a 52-week high of $53.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.69 and a beta of 1.72.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $884.71 million. Roblox had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 200.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 90,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 3,178 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $120,287.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 90,745 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,698.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Craig Donato sold 2,000 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.33, for a total transaction of $58,660.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,802,561.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 61,044 shares of company stock valued at $2,281,985. Corporate insiders own 28.22% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

