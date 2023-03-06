Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 1,376 Shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its position in shares of DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM – Get Rating) by 39.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,889 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,376 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in DexCom were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its holdings in DexCom by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 1,236 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $632,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders increased its holdings in DexCom by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 5,442 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,412 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 594 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Securities LLC increased its holdings in DexCom by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 621 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXCM stock opened at $122.92 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $111.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $47.50 billion, a PE ratio of 151.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.10. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.89 and a 12-month high of $134.76.

DexCom ( NASDAQ:DXCM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The medical device company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $815.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $814.52 million. DexCom had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that DexCom, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DexCom news, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,288 shares in the company, valued at $15,454,510.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Paul R. Flynn sold 8,988 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.50, for a total value of $1,110,018.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,744 shares in the company, valued at $6,884,384. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven Robert Pacelli sold 412 shares of DexCom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.57, for a total transaction of $46,378.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 137,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,454,510.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 155,752 shares of company stock worth $16,842,233 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

DXCM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on DexCom from $117.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on DexCom in a report on Thursday, January 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on DexCom from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on DexCom from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut DexCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DexCom currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $123.00.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

