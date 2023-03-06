Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases 502 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Financial Advocates Investment Management raised its position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) by 17.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,303 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SWKS. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 245.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,378,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $202,841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689,850 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter worth about $88,532,000. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 57.7% during the second quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,788,067 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $165,647,000 after acquiring an additional 654,164 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 697.0% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 458,134 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $39,065,000 after acquiring an additional 400,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 691.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 355,595 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $32,943,000 after purchasing an additional 310,646 shares in the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Reza Kasnavi sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.03, for a total value of $360,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,789.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 2,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $298,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,477,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 9,216 shares of company stock valued at $1,010,950. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKS opened at $113.77 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $18.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.16 and a 12-month high of $141.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $106.77 and its 200 day moving average is $97.89.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.59. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 28.65% and a net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.90 earnings per share. Skyworks Solutions’s quarterly revenue was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Skyworks Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.26.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its products include amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

