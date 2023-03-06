Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Holdings in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Conagra Brands by 0.7% during the third quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,275,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 0.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 32,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 3.7% during the second quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. now owns 8,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 1.0% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 29,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Conagra Brands by 12.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the period. 81.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAG opened at $35.84 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.42, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.06 and a twelve month high of $41.30.

Conagra Brands ( NYSE:CAG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 5th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.28 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 5.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 27th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.68%. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAG. UBS Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com lowered Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Conagra Brands from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Conagra Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.09.

In other news, SVP Robert G. Wise sold 50,000 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.90, for a total value of $2,045,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 22,717 shares in the company, valued at $929,125.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks, Refrigerated and Frozen, International, and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

