Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Shares in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. (NYSE:LEO – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,371 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management owned about 0.06% of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,829 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 178,348 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 164.2% in the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,677 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 4,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals by 1.6% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 286,144 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,740,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares during the last quarter. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LEO opened at $6.19 on Monday. BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.87 and a 1-year high of $7.72. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.28.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Announces Dividend

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.023 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%.

BNY Mellon Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by BNY Mellon Investment Adviser, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

