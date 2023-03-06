Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases New Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,913 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $292,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 11,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,804,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 125.2% during the 3rd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 18,609 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,851,000 after purchasing an additional 10,344 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 8.3% in the third quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 389,709 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,703,000 after buying an additional 29,859 shares in the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 47.3% in the third quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 1,950 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in Travelers Companies by 41.4% in the third quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 161,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,779,000 after buying an additional 47,384 shares in the last quarter. 81.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on TRV shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Travelers Companies from $197.00 to $196.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Evercore ISI raised Travelers Companies from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $183.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Travelers Companies from $182.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $189.71.

Travelers Companies Price Performance

Shares of TRV opened at $183.59 on Monday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $149.65 and a 1 year high of $194.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.33 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $42.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $187.35 and a 200-day moving average of $178.38.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The insurance provider reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.40. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 7.71%. The business had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Travelers Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.93 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.66%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Travelers Companies

In other Travelers Companies news, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $320,992.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 9,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.42, for a total transaction of $1,722,780.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 251,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,162,229.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Diane Kurtzman sold 2,914 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total value of $539,119.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,992.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 188,163 shares of company stock valued at $35,402,200. Company insiders own 1.07% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment provides an array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers primarily in the U.S., as well as in Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland and throughout other parts of the world as a corporate member of Lloyd’s.

Featured Articles

