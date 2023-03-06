Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 4,259 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 120.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Get Wolfspeed alerts:

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wolfspeed ( NYSE:WOLF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.