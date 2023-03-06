Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 4,259 Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLF)

Posted by on Mar 6th, 2023

Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed, Inc. (NYSE:WOLFGet Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of WOLF. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 27.6% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 57.5% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 2.3% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 8,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 214.1% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Wolfspeed by 120.5% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares in the last quarter.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

Wolfspeed stock opened at $73.16 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $76.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 3.97 and a current ratio of 4.61. Wolfspeed, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.07 and a fifty-two week high of $125.48. The company has a market capitalization of $9.10 billion, a PE ratio of -59.97 and a beta of 1.55.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLFGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.03. Wolfspeed had a negative net margin of 18.90% and a negative return on equity of 4.40%. The firm had revenue of $216.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.62 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wolfspeed, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WOLF. Citigroup cut their price objective on Wolfspeed from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $88.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares began coverage on Wolfspeed in a research report on Monday, December 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $106.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Wolfspeed from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wolfspeed currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $100.94.

Wolfspeed Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Wolfspeed, Inc is an innovator of Wolfspeed power and radio frequency (RF) semiconductors. Its Wolfspeed product families include silicon carbide materials, power-switching devices and RF devices targeted for applications such as electric vehicles, fast charging inverters, power supplies, telecom and military and aerospace.

Featured Articles

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolfspeed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolfspeed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.