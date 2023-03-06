Financial Advocates Investment Management Purchases Shares of 5,411 Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST)

Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Twist Bioscience Co. (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TWST. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 81.2% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,466,000 after purchasing an additional 13,308 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 56,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,785,000 after purchasing an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Twist Bioscience by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,692,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,696,000 after purchasing an additional 358,217 shares during the period.

TWST has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Twist Bioscience from $45.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $33.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Scotiabank started coverage on Twist Bioscience in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Twist Bioscience from $50.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Twist Bioscience from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.83.

Shares of NASDAQ TWST opened at $19.44 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.94. Twist Bioscience Co. has a twelve month low of $17.72 and a twelve month high of $58.76.

Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.09) by $0.35. The business had revenue of $54.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.47 million. Twist Bioscience had a negative return on equity of 27.35% and a negative net margin of 99.23%. Twist Bioscience’s revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.91) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twist Bioscience Co. will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

Twist Bioscience Corp. engages in the development of a proprietary semiconductor-based synthetic DNA manufacturing process. Its products include genes, oligo pools, Next Generation Sequencing (NGS), variant libraries, synthetic controls, antibody discovery, and SARS-CoV-2 Tools. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, EMEA, and APAC.

