Financial Advocates Investment Management Reduces Stock Position in Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,803 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $297,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellesley Asset Management bought a new position in Airbnb in the 1st quarter worth $121,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 96.2% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in Airbnb in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. raised its holdings in Airbnb by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. now owns 378 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Airbnb by 33.0% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at $1,023,507,654.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.78, for a total value of $423,900.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 210,296 shares in the company, valued at $17,828,894.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 1,250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.06, for a total transaction of $155,075,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,250,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,023,507,654.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,915,107 shares of company stock worth $233,070,264 over the last quarter. Insiders own 32.69% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ABNB. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $105.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $132.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.52.

Airbnb stock opened at $125.73 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $80.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.91 and a 1 year high of $179.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.04.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. Airbnb had a net margin of 22.54% and a return on equity of 35.92%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Airbnb, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

