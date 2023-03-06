Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 340 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH – Get Rating) by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 912 shares of the company’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 59,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,118,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 54,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,577,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 159.0% in the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 50,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,677,000 after buying an additional 30,783 shares during the period. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Rainey & Randall Investment Management Inc. now owns 45,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,505,000 after buying an additional 8,264 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF by 289.5% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,592,000 after buying an additional 31,327 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF stock opened at $293.00 on Monday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a twelve month low of $248.94 and a twelve month high of $317.51. The company has a 50 day moving average of $293.66 and a 200-day moving average of $281.27.

