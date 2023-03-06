Financial Advocates Investment Management Sells 3,657 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Financial Advocates Investment Management cut its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,657 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 28,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $640,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sunburst Financial Group LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $24.72 on Monday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.98 and a 200-day moving average of $24.11.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Company Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.