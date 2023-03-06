Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes $286,000 Position in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ABR – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Arbor Realty Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 55.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 27,383 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 138,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,356,000 after purchasing an additional 14,771 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Arbor Realty Trust by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,436,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,982,000 after purchasing an additional 2,103,266 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Arbor Realty Trust alerts:

Arbor Realty Trust Price Performance

ABR stock opened at $15.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a current ratio of 46.60 and a quick ratio of 46.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.97. Arbor Realty Trust, Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.16 and a 1 year high of $17.91.

Arbor Realty Trust Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.62%. Arbor Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.39%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ABR shares. StockNews.com raised Arbor Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on Arbor Realty Trust from $14.50 to $15.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.60.

About Arbor Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of loan origination and servicing for multifamily, seniors housing, healthcare, and diverse commercial real estate assets. It operates through the Structured Business and Agency Business segments. The Structured Business segment offers structured loan origination and investment services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Arbor Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arbor Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.