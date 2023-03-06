Financial Advocates Investment Management Takes Position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 6,240 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Regions Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 149,877 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,336,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 23.5% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 24,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Regions Financial by 929.9% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,070,728 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,834,000 after buying an additional 966,768 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Regions Financial by 44.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 15,715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in Regions Financial by 41.7% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Stock Up 2.0 %

NYSE RF opened at $23.35 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $22.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.10. Regions Financial Co. has a one year low of $18.01 and a one year high of $24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Regions Financial Dividend Announcement

Regions Financial ( NYSE:RF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 16.14% and a net margin of 29.81%. The firm had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.94 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Regions Financial Co. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RF shares. Barclays upped their target price on Regions Financial from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wolfe Research upgraded Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup upped their price objective on Regions Financial from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Regions Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.00.

Insider Activity at Regions Financial

In other Regions Financial news, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,136.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.83, for a total value of $2,283,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,777,155.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William D. Ritter sold 13,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $304,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $570,136.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other financing. The firm operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, Wealth Management, and Other.

Further Reading

