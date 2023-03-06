First Manhattan Co. Acquires 5,000 Shares of Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Pure Cycle Co. (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Pure Cycle were worth $83,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Pure Cycle by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 218.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,697 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 653.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 3,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 99.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,615 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Pure Cycle by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,752 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Pure Cycle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 27th.

NASDAQ PCYO opened at $9.07 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $217.59 million, a PE ratio of 26.68 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.46. Pure Cycle Co. has a 52 week low of $7.77 and a 52 week high of $12.41.

Pure Cycle (NASDAQ:PCYO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter. Pure Cycle had a net margin of 41.17% and a return on equity of 7.51%.

Pure Cycle Corp. engages in the development of diversified land and water resource. It operates through the Water and Wastewater Resource Development and Land Resource Development segments. The Water and Wastewater Resource Development segment offers water and wastewater services to customers for fees.

