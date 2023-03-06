First Manhattan Co. Acquires 764 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,146 shares of the network technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PANW. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 602 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Morgens Waterfall Vintiadis & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 1st quarter valued at $6,910,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 11.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,822 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 13.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $1,022,000. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PANW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $195.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Roth Mkm upped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $234.77.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling

PANW opened at $191.59 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $132.22 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.98 billion, a PE ratio of 2,612.71, a PEG ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $157.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $160.97.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total transaction of $6,739,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at $332,260,905.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director James J. Goetz sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.76, for a total value of $16,476,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 207,290 shares in the company, valued at $34,153,100.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.20, for a total value of $6,739,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,774,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $332,260,905.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 268,438 shares of company stock worth $44,322,199. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks



Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, Israel, and Other Countries. The company was founded by Nir Zuk in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

