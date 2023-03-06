First Manhattan Co. Boosts Stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Rating) by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $265,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MQS Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $214,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,038 shares during the last quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 9,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in AstraZeneca in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,087,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in AstraZeneca by 2,572.7% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.42% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZN opened at $65.20 on Monday. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $52.65 and a 52-week high of $72.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $202.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $67.81 and a 200-day moving average of $63.04.

AstraZeneca Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.47. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 23rd. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 180.38%.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £120 ($144.81) to £130 ($156.87) in a report on Thursday, December 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from £101 ($121.88) to £119 ($143.60) in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. TheStreet raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “c” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of AstraZeneca from GBX 118 ($1.42) to GBX 126 ($1.52) in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AstraZeneca from £125 ($150.84) to £135 ($162.91) in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10,825.11.

AstraZeneca Profile

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of prescription medicines in Oncology and BioPharmaceuticals, including Cardiovascular, Renal & Metabolism, and Respiratory & Immunology.

