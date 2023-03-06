First Manhattan Co. Buys 265 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies
In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Cooper Companies Trading Up 7.3 %
Shares of COO opened at $351.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.
Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Cooper Companies Announces Dividend
The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.
About Cooper Companies
The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cooper Companies (COO)
- 3 High-Yield Energy MLPs: A Stable Way to Invest in Energy
- 3 Stocks That Went Public In 2021 May Be In Buy Range Soon
- 3 Canadian Banks That Just Increased Their Dividends
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/27 – 3/3
- The 3 Most Upgraded Stocks Are Reversing
Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.