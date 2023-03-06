First Manhattan Co. Buys 265 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

First Manhattan Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,015 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 60.7% in the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 284 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cooper Companies

In other news, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.30, for a total transaction of $344,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,662,854.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cooper Companies Trading Up 7.3 %

COO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $348.00 to $368.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $385.00 to $390.00 in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $300.00 to $330.00 in a report on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $371.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $382.60.

Shares of COO opened at $351.81 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $341.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $310.44. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $244.21 and a twelve month high of $430.67. The stock has a market cap of $17.39 billion, a PE ratio of 46.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The medical device company reported $2.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $858.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $834.90 million. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 8.39%. Cooper Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 20th. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.79%.

About Cooper Companies

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Cos, Inc operates as a medical device company. It operates through the Cooper Vision and Cooper Surgical segments. The Cooper Vision segment develops, manufactures, and markets products for contact lens wearers, which solves vision challenges such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness, and eye fatigues.

Featured Stories

