First Manhattan Co. Buys 49,640 Shares of Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS)

First Manhattan Co. grew its holdings in Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating) by 69.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,266 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49,640 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Trinity Place were worth $107,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Trinity Place by 16.5% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 133,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 18,848 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Trinity Place by 46.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 13,976 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Trinity Place in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 54.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Trinity Place alerts:

Trinity Place Trading Up 3.9 %

Shares of TPHS stock opened at $0.81 on Monday. Trinity Place Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $0.42 and a one year high of $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20.

About Trinity Place

Trinity Place Holdings, Inc engages in the ownership, investment, management, and development of real estate properties. It also controls a variety of intellectual property assets focused on the consumer sector. The company was founded by Sy Syms in 1959 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPHS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trinity Place Holdings Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:TPHS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.