First Manhattan Co. Grows Position in Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Ducommun Incorporated (NYSE:DCO – Get Rating) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,250 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Ducommun were worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ducommun by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 144,909 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,237,000 after buying an additional 33,945 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,905,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 361,726 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $15,569,000 after purchasing an additional 4,550 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ducommun by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ducommun in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.61% of the company’s stock.

Ducommun Price Performance

Shares of DCO stock opened at $55.83 on Monday. Ducommun Incorporated has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $58.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.33 million, a P/E ratio of 23.86 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $54.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Buying and Selling

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Ducommun from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ducommun from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 9th.

In related news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ducommun news, CFO Christopher D. Wampler sold 900 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.77, for a total transaction of $44,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,088,469.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen G. Oswald sold 2,500 shares of Ducommun stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.03, for a total value of $120,075.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,728,238.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ducommun Company Profile

Ducommun, Inc engages in the provision of engineering and manufacturing services to the aerospace, defence, industrial, and medical industries. It operates through the Electronic Systems and Structural Systems business segment. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic and electromechanical products used in worldwide technology-driven markets.

Featured Stories

