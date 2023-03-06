First Manhattan Co. Grows Position in Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI)

First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) by 250.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,000 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group were worth $44,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRGI. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,935,000 after acquiring an additional 37,567 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,493 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Fiesta Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 3,261 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Stock Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:FRGI opened at $8.39 on Monday. Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.89 and a fifty-two week high of $10.32. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.22.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fiesta Restaurant Group Profile

FRGI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 19th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on Fiesta Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 14th.

(Get Rating)

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition, operation, and franchising of fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Pollo Tropical and Other segments. The Pollo Tropical segment offers fire-grilled and crispy citrus marinated chicken and other freshly prepared tropical-inspired menu items.

Further Reading

