First Manhattan Co. Grows Stake in Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in shares of Tejon Ranch Co. (NYSE:TRC – Get Rating) by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,700 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Tejon Ranch were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 107.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,785 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tejon Ranch in the 2nd quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tejon Ranch by 57.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 11,714 shares of the real estate development and agribusiness company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 4,253 shares during the period. 60.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tejon Ranch Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of TRC stock opened at $19.71 on Monday. Tejon Ranch Co. has a 1-year low of $14.31 and a 1-year high of $20.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.30. The company has a market cap of $522.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80 and a beta of 0.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Tejon Ranch Profile

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Tejon Ranch from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Tejon Ranch from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th.

Tejon Ranch Co engages in real estate development and agribusiness. It operates through the following segments: Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial, Real Estate-Resort and Residential, Mineral Resources, Farming, and Ranch Operations. The Real Estate-Commercial and Industrial segment’s activities include: the entitling, planning, and permitting of land for development, the construction of infrastructure, the construction of pre-leased buildings, the construction of buildings to be leased or sold, and the sale of land to third parties for their own development.

