First Manhattan Co. Grows Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 151.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the quarter. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $38,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of AMD. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth $365,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 3.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 18,384 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter worth about $240,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Advanced Micro Devices during the 3rd quarter valued at about $662,000. Finally, Baker Avenue Asset Management LP raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,145.5% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 132,771 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,412,000 after purchasing an additional 122,111 shares during the last quarter. 67.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In other news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $129,228,544.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 3,000 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.88, for a total transaction of $257,640.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,331,324.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $2,555,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,516,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,228,544.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,153 shares of company stock worth $3,959,395 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $81.52 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.51. The company has a market cap of $131.36 billion, a PE ratio of 92.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.57 and a 12 month high of $125.67.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 5.59%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on AMD. Raymond James began coverage on Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 24th. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

Further Reading

