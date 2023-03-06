First Manhattan Co. Has $208,000 Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in AeroVironment were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in AeroVironment by 8.9% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE bought a new stake in AeroVironment in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,877,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in AeroVironment by 8.4% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after buying an additional 942 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 376.4% in the third quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 767 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in AeroVironment by 27.7% in the third quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,971 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on AVAV shares. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Raymond James upgraded AeroVironment from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on AeroVironment from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

In related news, Director Stephen F. Page sold 5,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $450,223.83. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,082,029.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AVAV opened at $89.27 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -278.96 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.68 and a 1-year high of $114.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.14 and its 200-day moving average is $87.65.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

