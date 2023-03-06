First Manhattan Co. Has $59,000 Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

First Manhattan Co. raised its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 777.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,404 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,244 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 11.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 253,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,730,000 after acquiring an additional 26,211 shares during the period. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 149.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,000 after acquiring an additional 7,958 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 26,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHX stock opened at $47.92 on Monday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $41.20 and a 12-month high of $55.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $47.14 and a 200-day moving average of $46.31.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

Featured Articles

