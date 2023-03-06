First Manhattan Co. Has $99,000 Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

First Manhattan Co. increased its stake in shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 2,036.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,773 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,690 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in SEA were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SE. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. grew its stake in shares of SEA by 13.2% during the first quarter. Arisaig Partners Asia Pte Ltd. now owns 1,545,971 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $190,835,000 after purchasing an additional 179,821 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the first quarter worth $240,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 133.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 26,200 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its stake in SEA by 120.2% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 14,220 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after acquiring an additional 7,763 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SEA by 56.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 15,740 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after acquiring an additional 5,670 shares during the period. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SEA alerts:

SEA Stock Performance

NYSE:SE opened at $65.67 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.20. Sea Limited has a 12-month low of $40.67 and a 12-month high of $136.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About SEA

A number of research firms have issued reports on SE. Cowen cut SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Cowen lowered SEA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on SEA from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on SEA from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.25.

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.