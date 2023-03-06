First Manhattan Co. Invests $38,000 in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC)

First Manhattan Co. bought a new stake in California Resources Co. (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CRC. Corvex Management LP boosted its holdings in California Resources by 399.1% in the 2nd quarter. Corvex Management LP now owns 3,385,534 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $130,343,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707,159 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in California Resources by 292.4% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 853,136 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $38,161,000 after acquiring an additional 635,700 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in California Resources by 409.1% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 717,895 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,639,000 after acquiring an additional 576,872 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in California Resources by 21.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,298,250 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $147,531,000 after acquiring an additional 576,042 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of California Resources by 57.0% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,244,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,911,000 after purchasing an additional 452,023 shares in the last quarter.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of California Resources in a research note on Saturday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of California Resources from $62.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on California Resources from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Bank of America raised California Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $51.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on California Resources in a report on Monday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.71.

Shares of CRC stock opened at $43.97 on Monday. California Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $35.95 and a 1-year high of $51.46. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.40 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

California Resources (NYSE:CRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.53). The company had revenue of $682.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.65 million. California Resources had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that California Resources Co. will post 6.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 6th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.57%. This is an increase from California Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 3rd. California Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.45%.

About California Resources

California Resources Corporation operates as an independent oil and natural gas company. The company explores for, produces, gathers, processes, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids for marketers, California refineries, and other purchasers that have access to transportation and storage facilities.

