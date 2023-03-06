First Manhattan Co. Lowers Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

First Manhattan Co. trimmed its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,796 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 10,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 25.0% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,420,963 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,115,000 after purchasing an additional 484,391 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 33.4% during the third quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 65,315 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $798,000 after purchasing an additional 16,357 shares in the last quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 20.3% during the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 136,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 23,016 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 17.5% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211,554 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $2,369,000 after purchasing an additional 31,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Ford Motor by 747.1% during the third quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 146,247 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. 49.68% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on F shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Barclays started coverage on Ford Motor in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reduced their price objective on Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Ford Motor from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.53.

Ford Motor Stock Performance

NYSE F opened at $13.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $52.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.53. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $17.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.17.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. Ford Motor’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 13th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 10th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,798,936.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total value of $1,027,784.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

