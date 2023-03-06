First Manhattan Co. Makes New $200,000 Investment in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL)

First Manhattan Co. purchased a new position in First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 12,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,316,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $81,604,000 after buying an additional 1,118,345 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 45.0% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,343,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $117,763,000 after buying an additional 1,037,043 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 104.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,421,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,664,000 after buying an additional 725,108 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index by 138.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,217,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,870,000 after buying an additional 706,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $19,233,000.

Get First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index alerts:

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Price Performance

FDL stock opened at $36.93 on Monday. First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $39.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.36.

About First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index

First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets plus the amount of any borrowings for investment purposes in common stocks that comprise the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index (NYSEARCA:FDL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Morningstar Dividend Leaders Index and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.