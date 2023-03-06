First Manhattan Co. Makes New Investment in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 135 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LRCX. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 11.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,243,000 after purchasing an additional 4,090 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Lam Research by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 721 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $388,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 51.9% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 322 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in Lam Research by 11.8% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 233,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $125,414,000 after purchasing an additional 24,636 shares during the last quarter. 81.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In related news, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Lam Research news, Director Abhijit Y. Talwalkar sold 880 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.72, for a total transaction of $378,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,343,526.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,540 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,593,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,002,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Lam Research Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LRCX opened at $491.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $66.34 billion, a PE ratio of 13.22, a P/E/G ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.48. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $299.59 and a 52-week high of $574.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $477.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $441.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.95, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $10.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.95 by $0.76. Lam Research had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 73.48%. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $8.53 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Lam Research Co. will post 33.3 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a $1.725 dividend. This represents a $6.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on LRCX. Evercore ISI set a $450.00 target price on shares of Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Lam Research from $404.00 to $550.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $434.00 to $495.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price target on Lam Research from $300.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $390.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.10.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corp. engages in manufacturing and servicing of wafer processing semiconductor manufacturing equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: the United States, China, Europe, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, and Taiwan. It offers thin film deposition, plasma etch, photoresist strip, and wafer cleaning.

See Also

