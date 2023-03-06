First Manhattan Co. Raises Position in Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL)

First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital Inc. (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) by 38.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Blue Owl Capital were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OWL. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 45,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,565 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 32,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares during the period. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Blue Owl Capital by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 16,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on OWL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Blue Owl Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a $11.50 price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $15.00 to $16.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Blue Owl Capital from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

Blue Owl Capital Stock Up 2.9 %

NYSE OWL opened at $12.60 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.25. Blue Owl Capital Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $14.70. The firm has a market cap of $17.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -420.00, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.15. Blue Owl Capital had a negative net margin of 0.68% and a positive return on equity of 13.14%. The business had revenue of $395.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Blue Owl Capital Inc. will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Blue Owl Capital Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 23rd. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently -1,733.33%.

About Blue Owl Capital

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

