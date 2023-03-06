First Manhattan Co. Reduces Position in Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI)

First Manhattan Co. lessened its stake in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,436 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co.’s holdings in Smith & Wesson Brands were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 32.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 771,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after purchasing an additional 190,447 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Smith & Wesson Brands by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,460,000 after purchasing an additional 32,689 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 47,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,331 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 24.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 72,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 13,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Potrero Capital Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Smith & Wesson Brands by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Potrero Capital Research LLC now owns 378,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,928,000 after acquiring an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on SWBI shares. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $22.00 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Smith & Wesson Brands from $17.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th.

Smith & Wesson Brands Stock Performance

SWBI opened at $11.11 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $10.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.94. Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.20 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The stock has a market cap of $509.95 million, a P/E ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.15.

Smith & Wesson Brands (NASDAQ:SWBI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $121.04 million during the quarter. Smith & Wesson Brands had a net margin of 14.11% and a return on equity of 24.79%.

Smith & Wesson Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Smith & Wesson Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.26%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Smith & Wesson Brands news, Director Robert L. Scott sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.22, for a total transaction of $40,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,073 shares in the company, valued at $808,126.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Smith & Wesson Brands Profile

(Get Rating)

Smith & Wesson Brands, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, design, and provision of firearms. Its portfolio includes handguns, long guns, handcuffs, suppressor, and other firearm-related products. The firm’s brands are Smith & Wesson, M&P, Thompson/Center Arms, and Gemtech. The company was founded by Horace Smith and Daniel Baird Wesson in 1852 and is headquartered in Springfield, MA.

See Also

